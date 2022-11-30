Furry Friends with Jarvis, the dog!

Jarvis is hoping to go home for the holidays! He's a 7-year-old boxer mix who gets along with everyone he meets.

LANCASTER, Pa. — This week's Furry Friend, Jarvis, is brought to us by the Pet Pantry of Lancaster County.

Jarvis, a 7-year-old boxer mix, is a sweet and active pup who gets along with everyone he meets.

Melody Sanders, CEO of the Pet Pantry of Lancaster County, describes Jarvis as energetic, enthusiastic and lovable. He's the perfect catch for any family!

“He gets along with other dogs. He absolutely loves children and he’s got lots of energy so he’s ready to go to his forever home for the holidays," Sanders told FOX43. "So if you’re interested in a nice dog that gets along with just about anybody, he’s your man.”

Jarvis was surrendered to the Pet Pantry pretty skinny and with some GI issues. This worried the staff, who pursued surgery to see what the problem was.

“So we opened him up and we found a pacifier," said Sanders. "He is now recovered from that. He has actually gained 10 pounds. He’s doing magnificent."

Jarvis is feeling much better now that he has a clean bill of health! He does great on a leash and knows his basic manners.

Sanders hopes his new family will be just as loving and energetic as Jarvis is.

“Somebody that wants to be active with him, that wants to continue his training," she said. "His manners need a little brush-up work, but other than that you can see he’s a really good boy."

Sanders also wants to remind people as we enter the holiday season that pets are family members for life.

“The holiday season is here. What everybody needs to understand, a lot of times people get pets on the holidays. They’re not gifts. These are for a lifetime, so take that into deep consideration when you want to get one this time of year.”