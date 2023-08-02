Furry Friends with Hollis, the dog!

Hollis is a 7-year-old beagle and Basset Hound mix available for adoption at Animal Rescue Inc.

NEW FREEDOM, Pa. — This week’s Furry Friend is Hollis from Animal Rescue Inc. in New Freedom, York County. Hollis is a 7-year-old beagle and Basset Hound mix who is described as a "total ham." He's a laid-back pup who is all smiles and loves to soak up attention.

Hollis was recently surrendered at no fault of his own to Animal Rescue Inc. After spending a few months with this guy, Phil Staelens, director of the rescue, can confidently say Hollis is a sweet pup who definitely acts like his breed.

“Usually very laid back. When they go on walks they like to put their nose to the ground and sniff out everything," Staelens told FOX43. "But he’s a good walker. He’s a nice, well-behaved dog.”

During a visit with FOX43, Hollis either had his nose to the ground to investigate all the new smells or a ball in his mouth.

Staelens says though Hollis might not be the most active dog, he should still have a fenced-in backyard.

“He’s not a high-energy dog, that’s for sure. And preferably, I would think a fenced yard would work best because they are known to be escape artists," he said.

Hollis does show some problems with food guarding, so it would be best to be the only dog in his family.

If you’re not able to adopt a dog at this point in time but still want to support the rescue, Animal Rescue Inc is hosting Dogs’ Day in the Park on August 19.

“[The event is] one of our biggest fundraisers of the year. And this year we’re adding something a little unique and are going to have train rides with the dogs," explained Staelens.

This fundraiser attracted thousands of people to attend last year. It will feature games, events for your dogs, vendors, food trucks, and more.