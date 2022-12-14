This week's Furry Friend is Gracie, the cat!

Gracie is a senior cat who's looking for her home for the holidays at the Pet Pantry of Lancaster County.

LANCASTER, Pa. — This week's Furry Friend is Gracie! She’s a 14-year-old cat who was found as a stray in Lancaster. She’s now residing at the Pet Pantry of Lancaster County and looking for a family to take her home for the holidays.

Nacomi Bissonnette, rescue director for the Pet Pantry, says Gracie is super sweet and is looking for a family that will let her cuddle up on the couch with them.

Bissonnette notes that Gracie does have a few health problems, though nothing that's going to slow her down!

Gracie is deaf, so she does meow for your attention. She also has some arthritis in her joints, but she still gets around pretty well! She’d prefer a home with no stairs if possible.

Even though Gracie is a senior cat, Bissonnette says she shouldn't be overlooked! Senior cats have many benefits.

“With a senior cat, you get the love and the calmness and not the crazy kitten. And they usually just like a warm place to snuggle, usually wherever you are. And [they] are litter box trained and have good manners already," she says.

Given Gracie’s age, she’d also prefer a home without any dogs. Bissonnette says they’re unsure of how she’d do with other cats.

“We always recommend to anybody, whenever they’re bringing another animal into the home, when you’re bringing a new one in to keep them confined for their first two weeks and then do slow introductions," says Bissonnette.

If you’re not able to adopt right now, the Pet Pantry is also collecting donations this holiday season, especially dry food. Donations can be dropped off at the Pet Pantry during their open hours to their covered porch during off hours.