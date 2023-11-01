Furry Friends with Gourdy, the dog!

Staff at the York County SPCA says Gourdy is a loving and energetic dog who both plays hard and naps hard.

YORK, Pa. — This week’s Furry Friend, Gourdy, is brought to us by the York County SPCA (YCSPCA).

Gourdy is a 2-year-old pit bull terrier mix who was found as a stray and brought to YCSPCA.

Kaila Young, content creator for the shelter, says Gourdy is an energetic dog who both plays hard and naps hard.

“He is a really awesome guy," Young told FOX43. "He’s very fun-loving. He’s energetic [and] playful. He would make a great adventure buddy. He loves to go for his walks. We think he’d like to go for hikes and play around.”

Since Gourdy is still a younger dog, he definitely has some of that puppy energy and loves to play and zoom around. However, he also is working hard on his tricks too.

“He’s also actually very well-mannered. He knows [to] sit, paw, and other paw, so he’s a very fast learner. He listens really well. He walks well on a leash. He’s just all around an awesome guy," said Young.

Gourdy won’t turn down a treat and is definitely food motivated.

Unfortunately, Gourdy has been at the shelter for a few months, which surprises Young given his fun personality and high energy.

“He’s someone who we would consider highly adaptable, so we’re very surprised that he’s still been here after a few months," she says.

Gourdy gets along well with other dogs and would make the perfect playmate for any pups you already have at home.

Since Gourdy was found as a stray, Young says they aren’t sure how he’ll do with cats or kids, but she is optimistic that he could get along with any family with the proper introduction.