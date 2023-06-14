Furry Friends with Cher, the puppy!

Cher is a goofy and energetic puppy looking for her forever family at the York County SPCA.

YORK, Pa. — This week's Furry Friend is a puppy named Cher, brought to us by the York County SPCA.

Cher is an 8-week-old puppy with big paws and big ears to fill.

“We’re thinking she’s a pit bull husky mix. Some say she looks a little bit like a cattle dog, so maybe as she grows we can see what breed she is," said Rachel Ritchey, content creator for the York County SPCA. "But she came in as a stray a couple days ago. She was found in York City and someone brought her in.”

Cher recently passed all her medical clearances and is ready to jump into her forever family.

Ritchey says Cher is the perfect mix of an energetic puppy and a sweet cuddle bug. Overall, an energetic family would probably be best for her.

“She’d be really good in a home with someone who has an active lifestyle. Since we think she has some of that husky mix in her, so she’s going to be high-energy. She’ll need to go to a home for someone who will work on some basic puppy obedience with her, leash train her, do some crate training, help her learn how to use the bathroom at the right time," explained Richey.

Since she’s a puppy, Cher can mold into almost any home environment, whether you have kids, other pets, or are looking for a companion.

The York County SPCA is still waiving all adoption fees for canines.

“We’ve been getting a lot of stray intakes sadly and our kennel’s at capacity," Ritchey tells FOX43. "Our staff and volunteers do everything we can for the dogs. But it’s very hard when we have a full kennel back there. It adds stress for the animals as well as our staff and volunteers. So we’re just waiving fees because it can be breaking down those barriers to adoption.”