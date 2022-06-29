Furry Friends with Bonnie Belle, the dog!

Bonnie Belle is a 4-year-old Lab and Great Pyrenees mix looking for her new family at Pet Pantry of Lancaster County.

Example video title will go here for this video

LANCASTER, Pa. — This week's Furry Friend is brought to us by Pet Pantry of Lancaster County.

Bonnie Belle is a 4-year-old Lab and Great Pyrenees mix. She enjoys pup cups from Starbucks and going for car rides.

Bonnie Belle is looking for a forever family that has experience with larger, working breed dogs and that can provide the strong leadership she requires. Her future home will need to have a fenced in yard so she can safely stay on squirrel watch every day.

Pet Pantry of Lancaster County is unsure if Bonnie Belle would like to share a home with another dog. She also requires a home with older children as she will require some attention.