Furry Friends with Bonnie Belle, the dog!

LANCASTER, Pa. — This week's Furry Friend is brought to us by Pet Pantry of Lancaster County.
Bonnie Belle is a 4-year-old Lab and Great Pyrenees mix. She enjoys pup cups from Starbucks and going for car rides.
Bonnie Belle is looking for a forever family that has experience with larger, working breed dogs and that can provide the strong leadership she requires. Her future home will need to have a fenced in yard so she can safely stay on squirrel watch every day.
Pet Pantry of Lancaster County is unsure if Bonnie Belle would like to share a home with another dog. She also requires a home with older children as she will require some attention.
Bonnie Belle's perfect family will be an active one that is up for daily walks around the neighborhood. To learn more about Bonnie Belle and submit an application to adopt her, go to Pet Pantry of Lancaster County's website.