Furry Friends with Benji, the dog!

Benji is a scruffy terrier mix who is 9 months old. He's looking for an energetic family to join!

YORK, Pa. — This week’s Furry Friend is brought to us by the York County SPCA.

Benji is a puppy who was recently surrendered to the York County SPCA at no fault of his own. He’s now looking for his forever home.

While he may have some gray in his scruffy fur, don’t let that fool you. Benji is a 9-month-old terrier mix with tons of energy.

During our visit, if he wasn’t zooming around the yard, he was jumping on me to get some attention.

Kristen Dempwolf of the York County SPCA says this puppy is the total package.

“He is very sweet. He is very energetic. He is a puppy. He’s done well with children and other dogs and with cats in the home," says Dempwolf.

The only caveat to this dog is that he’ll still need some training to perfect all his skills.

“Benji is a puppy so he’ll need all the work and attention that a puppy will need," she says. "He’s not fully housebroken yet. He’ll need work walking on a leash and just all of his normal manners.”

Dempwolf says there is still a high dog population at the shelter, so they’re continuing to waive all canine adoption fees.

Benji is hoping to join the ranks as another successful adoption from the shelter soon. You can apply to adopt him on the York County SPCA’s website.