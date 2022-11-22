Furry Friends with Barney, the dog!

Barney is a laid-back pup who could fit into almost any family! He's about 3 years old and has mastered many tricks.

LANCASTER, Pa. — This week's Furry Friend is Barney! While not purple like the dinosaur, Barney is as friendly as can be and hopes to find his home for the holidays.

Barney is about 3 years old and a pit mix, but don’t let his breed fool you. He is the sweetest and most friendly dog ready to find his new family.

“I think he’s a good mix of a dog that has lots of energy to play and do fun stuff, go hiking, but also wants to snuggle up on the couch," says Tyler Lee, a site lead at PSPCA Lancaster Center.

Lee says Barney would fit into almost any family.

“He could be in a home with children. We think he could get along with other dogs with the right introduction," Lee told FOX43. "We think he’d probably be able to live with other animals like cats, as long as it’s a proper introduction and he has time to kind of acclimate.”

Barney already has tricks down like sit and shake. He’s food motivated and ready to learn any other tricks you want to teach him.

As we enter the holiday season, Lee hopes to get Barney and all of the pets at the shelter into their forever family.

However, he cautions not to rush into the decision of getting a pet for the holidays as they are a big responsibility.

“It’s important that when you make that decision, you’re committed to keeping that dog for their life, not temporarily so that they don’t end up in shelters," said Lee.