Furry Friends with Augustus, the dog!

Augustus is an energetic and loving 5 month old mixed breed puppy currently fostered in York County.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — This week's Furry Friend, Augustus, is brought to us by Charlie's Crusaders Pet Rescue. Augustus is about 5 months old and is believed to be a Beagle and Rottweiler mix, though he’ll need a DNA test if you want to know specifics.

Augustus, affectionately nicknamed Ollie by his foster family, loves to run around in the backyard with his three foster dog siblings. His foster mom, Jennifer Moffett, says when Augustus plays, he plays hard.

If he’s not in a 3 way tug of war, he’s probably chasing after a squeaky toy or passed out inside from all of the excitement.

Moffett says one of her favorite parts of Augustus is his brindle coat.

“Oh I love his brindle coat. You can see it more outside in the sunshine," she tells FOX43. "It’s very brown. We call him our chocolate caramel sundae because he’s a very dark brown chocolate ice cream with a mix of caramel in between.”

Living in a home with multiple dogs has been a great way to get Augustus up to speed on some training.

“He just follows the other three dogs around. He learned to sit. So he knows now to ring the bell to go outside, so he goes to the door to go outside. And he knows immediately if he comes in and has done his business that he’ll get a treat, so he comes in and just sits his little bottom down without being told," says Moffett.

Not only has Augustus done well with dogs and even cats, he also does really well with kids. Both Moffett's only children and grandchildren have loved having the puppy around to play with.

Moffett is hoping to find a family with another dog or kids for Augustus to play with. His ideal family will also have a fence so that he can run around without a care in the world.