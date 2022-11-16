Furry Friends with Apple, the dog!

Apple is a 9 month old lab who is 45 pounds of sweet and gentle disposition and is available for adoption at Charlie's Crusaders Pet Rescue.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — This week's Furry Friend comes to us from Charlie's Crusaders Pet Rescue!

Apple is 45 pounds of sweet and gentle disposition, with some of that lab personality, according to rescue staff.

She just turned nine months old in October.

Apple was found as a stray in Mississippi and was caught by Animal Services. That's when Charlie's Crusaders stepped in to rescue her!

Apple will make a great family dog, as she gets along with kids, dogs and all people! She's fully vetted and spayed.

She's also working on her tricks! Apple walks well on a leash and is house trained.

Her ideal family will have a fenced in yard so that she has space to run around and get her puppy energy out.