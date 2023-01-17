Furry Friends with Alexis, the dog!

Alexis is just under 2 years old and loves to play with kids and other dogs.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — This week's Furry Friend is brought to us by Charlie's Crusaders Pet Rescue. Alexis is a beautiful hound mix who's about a year and a half old.

Alexis and one of her babies were found along the side of a road in Memphis, Tennessee. That's when Charlie's Crusaders stepped in and brought the two up to Pennsylvania, where Alexis is now fostered.

Alexis is a happy dog who loves to be around people. She also does well with kids and other dogs. Her current foster family says that she loves to snuggle and will be your best friend.

Her ideal family will be home during the day to give her lots of attention and exercise. The rescue also says that Alexis' new family will definitely need a fence in her new home too.

Alexis does well with new people and doesn't have any food aggression issues. She's just looking for some love and a forever family.