Furry Friends with Albedo, the dog!

This handsome hunk is a kind and friendly 4 year old dog who is looking for his forever family at the PSPCA Lancaster Center.

LANCASTER, Pa. — This week's Furry Friend, Albedo, is brought to us by the PSPCA Lancaster Center.

Albedo is a handsome hunk who hasn't gotten much interest from visitors to the shelter. This surprises staff, who say Albedo loves just about everyone he meets.

Albedo is estimated to be about 4 years old. He was found as a stray in Lancaster a few months ago.

Shelter staff say Albedo is kind and friendly and loves to play with toys.

Albedo is looking to be the center of his new family's world and will need to be the only dog in the home. Kids should be 10 years or older who are able to respect Albedo's boundaries as he adjusts to his new environment.

If you're looking for a new addition to your family, the PSPCA would love to introduce you to Albedo or any other furry friends as the shelter nears capacity.

"Overtime just between strays and owner surrenders our kennels are starting to fill up again. It's kind of the scenario all around the country. We have people trying to surrender dogs all the way from Maryland because all the shelters are full. Because there's just no spacing. And unfortunately strays just keep pouring in," says Tyler Lee, Site Lead at PSPCA Lancaster Center.

The shelter is open daily from noon to 6 pm if you are interested in meeting an animal available for adoption.