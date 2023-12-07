Furry Friends with Aaron, the dog!

Aaron is a 6 year old puggle with a curlicue tail and the cutest smile looking for his forever family at the York County SPCA.

YORK, Pa. — Our Furry Friend this week is Aaron, a smiley, 6-year-old puggle available for adoption at the York County SPCA.

If Aaron's curly cue tail doesn’t win you over, his adorable underbite will do the trick.

This pocked sized pup is a low energy dog. He does well on a leash and can go for short walks, but overall Aaron’s looking for a family that he can chill with.

“Aaron just recently was surrendered to us because his owner was no longer able to care for him so he’s a recent addition at the York County SPCA," said Kristen Dempwolf, Communications Director at the shelter. “He’s very laid back. He is a little shy initially. But as you can see he warms up really quickly.”

Aaron does well with other dogs and loves all people.

While Aaron hasn’t been at the shelter for too long, his surrender is part of a long term trend the shelter is seeing when it comes to an influx of dogs.

“This is going on 3 months. We’ve had very little kennel space. We have dogs out in foster. So right now our canine adoption fees are waived so that we can get as many dogs out into qualified homes as possible," said Dempwolf.

This trend of seeing a large number of strays comes at an already busy time of year.

“Summer is always a really crazy time for us with strays, especially stray dogs," Dempwolf told FOX43. "We have seen a record number of strays just like a lot of shelters like us all around the country have. So, that’s why it’s so important for us that we continue to get dogs out as quickly as they’re coming in.”