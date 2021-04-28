Furry friends with WinWin, the cat

WinWin loves chin scratches, treats, and breakfast in bed.

YORK, Pa. — This week's furry friend is WinWin, the cat!

WinWin is a white and orange domestic shorthair and is two-years-old.

He is a shy fellow looking for a patient family that will let him take his time adjusting to a new home.

WinWin loves chin scratches, treats, and breakfast in bed.

He would do well in a home where he is the only pet, but would be okay with another cat that respects the fact that sometimes he just needs alone time. A home with no dogs and no young children would also be preferable.