Furry friends with WinWin, the cat

YORK, Pa. — This week's furry friend is WinWin, the cat!

WinWin is a white and orange domestic shorthair and is two-years-old.

He is a shy fellow looking for a patient family that will let him take his time adjusting to a new home.

WinWin loves chin scratches, treats, and breakfast in bed. 

He would do well in a home where he is the only pet, but would be okay with another cat that respects the fact that sometimes he just needs alone time. A home with no dogs and no young children would also be preferable.

If you are interested in meeting WinWin please contact the Lancaster PSPCA via email at Lancaster@pspca.org to learn more about their new adoption process and to schedule a meet and greet appointment.

