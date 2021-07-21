Furry friends with Wilma, the dog

Wilma loves anything that starts with the letter "p:" peanut butter, pepperoni, provolone, and more.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — This week's furry friend is Wilma, the dog!

Wilma is around 5 to 6-years-old, is fully-vetted, and about 40 pounds. She is an adult hound mix.

Her foster mom and dad call her "Pea" because she loves anything that starts with the letter "p:" peanut butter, pepperoni, provolone, and more. All of her puppies have gone to their forever homes, so now it's her turn.

Wilma is very close with her foster brother, so she would do well in a home with a male dog. She can be a tad nervous because she spent so much time on the street, so she would prefer a home with no small children. It takes her a while to grow close to men, but she will eventually come around.

She is crate-trained, house-trained, and knows to go outside when she has to use the bathroom. Wilma needs a person who is patient and will get to know who she is. She promises in return endless love and lots of licks.

Wilma also needs a solid, 6-foot fence in her yard.