Furry Friends with Trooper, the dog!

Trooper is a young and energetic pug at Animal Rescue Inc. who's looking for an active family to join.

NEW FREEDOM, Pa. — This week's Furry Friend is Trooper, a 3-year-old Pug from Animal Rescue Inc. in New Freedom, York County.

Trooper is all smiles when meeting new people and, typical of pugs, loves to snort.

This pint-sized pup with his curly cue tail loves to run around and zoom outside in the sunshine. Phil Staelens, Director of Animal Rescue Inc, says Trooper’s high energy is his main character trait.

“Crazy. He’s high energy. He just wants to go, go, go," Staelens told FOX43.

Along with being high energy, Trooper is highly food motivated. He will never turn down a treat and will sit for one too. However, he could use some more training to work on other skills.

Trooper loves to go on walks and play with other dogs. He will need an active family for him to join.

“I would say the ideal family for someone like him is maybe a little bit older children, cause as you see he jumps up a lot. He definitely needs some training," says Staelens.

Trooper’s been waiting at Animal Rescue Inc. for a few months now and hopes his forever family comes to pick him up soon.