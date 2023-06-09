Furry Friends with Toby, the dog!

Toby is an energetic lab mix who is looking for a family who is just as active as he is.

NEW FREEDOM, Pa. — This week's Furry Friend is Toby, a 4-year-old lab mix from Animal Rescue Inc. in New Freedom, York County.

Toby was found as a stray near a local high school. Unfortunately, no one ever came looking for Toby, so he's now on the hunt for his forever family.

Toby is an active and energetic dog who loves to zoom around the yard at the shelter. He will need an active family to join!

While Toby doesn't do well with cats or with other male dogs, he would love to have a dog sister.

Toby is still perfecting all of his manners. He still pulls a little on the leash at the start of walks, though quickly settles in to enjoy them with volunteers.