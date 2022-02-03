Furry friends with Tanner, the dog!

Tanner is a young, puggle mix with lots of energy and is located at Animal Rescue Inc. in New Freedom, Pa.

NEW FREEDOM, Pa. — Meet Tanner! He’s a 1-year-old puggle mix who was found as a stray and recently rescued by Animal Rescue Inc in New Freedom, Pa.

Phil Staelens, director of the rescue, says Tanner has a lot of energy; family with young kids would be perfect to help play with this pup and have everyone get some energy out together.

“Great, perfect dog for someone with an 8- or 10-year-old who wants to play a lot with a dog," Staelens tells FOX43. "Probably be really nice to have a fenced in yard, that would work real well with him.”

Tanner seems to interact well with other dogs between a fence, though the rescue has not yet tested any interaction off leash.

He walks well on a leash and is constantly using his nose to sniff around. Staelens thinks he likely has beagle mixed into his breed.

“And typically of a beagle, a lot of times they go outside and their nose hits the ground…they’re trying to find out who’s been there," he said. "There’s a lot of history in the ground."

Tanner has soft fur and is very affectionate, perfect for snuggling with after lots of play time, and walks outside.

He needs to be neutered and microchipped, but will then be ready to go home with his forever family.

If you’re interested in meeting and adopting Tanner, you can fill out an application on Animal Rescue Inc’s website.