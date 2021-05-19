Furry friends with Stoney, the dog

Stoney is described as a "very sweet and playful puppy that loves to be picked up and loved on."

Stoney is a 13-week-old hound/lab mix. His is described as a "very sweet and playful puppy that loves to be picked up and loved on."

He has three siblings and all four of them were surrendered by their owner when they could no longer care for them.

Stoney loves to play with his toys and run in the yard. He gets along well with other dogs, cats, and children and would do well in a home with an active family that has a fenced in yard.

Stoney is up to date on all of his shots and will be neutered when age appropriate.