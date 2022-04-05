Spencer is an older, mixed-breed dog currently at Animal Rescue, Inc. in New Freedom, Pennsylvania.

NEW FREEDOM, Pa. — This week's furry friend is Spencer, the dog!

Spencer is a small, mixed-breed dog who was recently saved by Animal Rescue, Inc. in New Freedom, York County. Phil Staelens, the director of the rescue center, says Spencer is a fun and loving dog.

“He’s very, very playful," Staelens said. "[He] loves to run around [and] play. [He] walks well on the leash [and is] good with other dogs [but he's] questionable with cats."

One of Spencer's favorite activities is to play with a tennis ball in the backyard.

Between his scruffy fur and floppy ears, Spencer is sure to win over any family.

Staelens says the ideal family for the eight-year-old pup will have a slower-paced lifestyle, though he can see him fitting into almost any situation.

“He’d probably go with an older family" Staelens said. "I don’t know if I’d put him with real young children being that he’s eight-years-old. He still has a lot of life left in him, but probably a mature family.”

If you are interested in meeting Spencer, Staelens encourages you to fill out an application online and then come in to meet Spencer with your entire family.

If you are unable to adopt Spencer at this time but still want to help Animal Rescue, Inc., the organization is participating in Give Local York this Friday. Staelens says this fundraiser is crucial for the work that they do.

“It keeps all of our animals alive," he explained. "We’ve got probably more than 500 animals that we take care of and a lot of expenses, and this helps us keep on with it."