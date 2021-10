Sparky is described as "very affectionate" and he loves to go on walks.

NEW FREEDOM, Pa. — This week's furry friend is Sparky, the dog!

He is an eight-and-a-half-year-old Jack Russell Terrier. He is neutered and up-to-date on all his vaccines.

Sparky is described as "very affectionate" and he loves to go on walks. He loves "being around people and being loved on," according to the shelter.

To learn more about Sparky, check out the clip above.