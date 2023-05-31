Furry Friends with Sparky, the cat!

LANCASTER, Pa. — This week's Furry Friend is brought to us by the Pet Pantry of Lancaster County. Sparky came to the Pet Pantry a few months ago from a local cat colony. She is about one and a half years old.
Shelter staff tell FOX43 that once Sparky warms up to new people, she is a sweet and affectionate cat. She loves to play with toys, and if you're really trying to win her over, she loves a Churu treat.
Sparky loves head rubs and will happily roll around while you pet her. She's looking for a calm and quiet home to call her own.
Sparky is spayed, microchipped and up to date on all vaccines
If you think Sparky would be the perfect addition to your family, you can fill out an adoption application on the Pet Pantry of Lancaster County's website.