Furry Friends with Sparky, the cat!

Sparky is a one-and-a-half-year-old female cat who is looking for her forever family at the Pet Pantry of Lancaster County.

LANCASTER, Pa. — This week's Furry Friend is brought to us by the Pet Pantry of Lancaster County. Sparky came to the Pet Pantry a few months ago from a local cat colony. She is about one and a half years old.

Shelter staff tell FOX43 that once Sparky warms up to new people, she is a sweet and affectionate cat. She loves to play with toys, and if you're really trying to win her over, she loves a Churu treat.

Sparky loves head rubs and will happily roll around while you pet her. She's looking for a calm and quiet home to call her own.

Sparky is spayed, microchipped and up to date on all vaccines