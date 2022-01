Sophia is a one-and-a-half-year-old, mixed breed, looking for a loving and active home, according to Animal Rescue Inc.

NEW FREEDOM, Pa. — This week's furry friend is Sophia, the dog!

She needs patience as she learns to live in a home, as she was found as a stray, also according to the shelter.

Sophia is also learning to walk well on leash and is spayed and up-to-date on all of her shots.