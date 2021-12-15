Furry friends with Simba and Samantha, the dogs!

Simba and Samantha are tied at the hip, according to Charlie's Crusaders Pet Rescue.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — This week's furry friends are Simba and Samantha, the dogs!

Simba is an 8-year-old Shepherd/terrier mix that weighs about 21 pounds. His sister Samantha, is his best friend.

On top of their friendship, Simba and Samantha have very similar personalities.

Simba is a goofball, and is very curious, according to Charlie's Crusaders Pet Rescue. He also loves to jump up on the couch or bed to lay with his foster family, as well as chase toys, and play with his sister.

Samantha is more feisty and doesn’t let Simba push her around even though he’s bigger, also according to the shelter.

The two are so close that they tend to follow each other around and sleep together.

Both dogs are up-to-date on all of their shots, house-trained, crate-trained, and neutered/spayed.

They are both also good with kids, cats, and other dogs. Simba might just need a little more time than Samantha with other dogs.