Furry Friends, with Sean and Daniel from Charlie's Crusaders Pet Rescue!

The two hound puppies are brothers with lots of energy! They are both looking for their forever homes.

COLUMBIA, Pa. — If you’re looking for a puppy (or maybe two?), we’ve got the perfect pair in this week’s Furry Friends.

Charlie’s Crusaders Pet Rescue recently saved puppies Sean and Daniel, who are looking for their forever homes.

The dogs are 12-week-old hound mixes who traveled to Pennsylvania from the southern United States. Jordyn Murray currently fosters the two brothers in Columbia, Lancaster County.

“They’re the sweetest boys ever," Murray said. "They’re so gentle [and] docile and just want to play all the time."

Although the pups are from the same litter, they definitely have different personalities. Daniel, with brown fur, has the most energy.

“He’s definitely got a little bit more spunk in him," Murray said. "He gets the zoomies and he likes to go crazy."

Sean, with white fur, is a little bit more laidback and shy.

The two love being together but don’t have to be adopted at the same time. Murray thinks they would thrive in a house with another dog since both puppies get along with their foster dog sister and human sibling.

If you are thinking of getting a puppy, they're a lot of work but also a lot of fun.

“I would expect some sleepless nights, some chewing, some potty-ing inside and outside the house," Murray tells FOX43. "But [they're] mostly just like normal puppies.”

While their background is not completely known, rescuers believe the puppies will grow to be medium-sized dogs.