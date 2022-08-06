Furry friends with Scully and Blue Cheese!

This week's furry friends are Scully and Blue Cheese from the York County SPCA.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Scully

This week's first furry friend is Scully, the dog!

Scully is estimated to be about 7-years-old and is a hound mix.

She was brought to the York County SPCA when her owner passed away; she is now looking for her forever home.

Scully loves going for walks, enjoys playing fetch, and loves playing with every dog toy that is available to her, according to the shelter.

The shelter also says that Scully would prefer to be the only animal in the home and she is reportedly house broken and crate trained.

To learn more about Scully, visit the York County SPCA's website.

Blue Cheese

This week's second furry friend is Blue Cheese, the cat!

Blue Cheese is very sweet and a little shy, according to the shelter.

He loves to cuddle and play with his toys.

If placed with other animals, the shelter recommends a well-managed introduction once in the home, along with decompression time.

Blue Cheese also has a sister, Ranch, and a brother, Celery, available for adoption at the York County SPCA.