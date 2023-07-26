Furry Friends with Scoob, the dog!

While Scoob can be shy at first, he has come out of his shell at the shelter and is a sweet and energetic boy! Scoob would be a great dog for an active family.

LANCASTER, Pa. — This week's Furry Friend is brought to us by the PSPCA Lancaster Center. Scoob, like the cartoon character Scooby Doo, came to the shelter after spending some time on the loose for several days in Lancaster.

Scoob does have some work to do on his obedience, manners and walking skills. However, with an affectionate and sweet personality like his, he should be working with his family in no time on those skills.

Scoob did come into the shelter with some skin issues. Shelter staff were able to treat these issues; however, there are still some naked spots on Scoob where fur will gradually grow back in.

If you're looking for a new addition to your family who's a total ham who loves cuddles and attention, Scoob is the dog for you.

The PSPCA Lancaster Center is urging anyone interested in adopting a dog to come to the shelter, as they are over capacity with animals. A recent hoarding situation and a continued high influx of stray dogs has kept the dog population higher than they would like.