She is described as cute, carefree, and affectionate, according to the shelter.

LANCASTER, Pa. — This week's furry friend is Saylor, the dog!

Saylor is 5-years-old and greets the staff of PSPCA Lancaster with a smile every day.

Saylor would prefer to be the only pet in her forever home and would do best with all adults.