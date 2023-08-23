Furry Friends with Roxy, the dog!

Roxy is a 7-year-old pit bull mix who is very smart and food motivated!

LANCASTER, Pa. — This week’s Furry Friend is brought to us by the PSPCA Lancaster Center. Roxy is a sweet, laid-back pup who loves to soak up any attention she can get.

Roxy is a 7-year-old pit bull mix who is very smart and food motivated. This girl will sit or shake for a treat. Given her interest in food, she should be easily trained to do any other tricks too.

Paige Mitcheltree, a vet tech at the shelter, says Roxy was initially found as a stray and then adopted.

"Unfortunately Roxy has been adopted out a few times and has been returned," Mitcheltree told FOX43. "Not for anything bad that Roxy has done. Basically, [she] just hasn’t found her forever home yet.”

Roxy tends to be on the shy side when first meeting people. Her ideal family will have experience with nervous pups and will also understand that she’ll need to take things slow.

“We are looking for somebody that’s used to dogs with nervous behaviors, knows how to approach them, and knows how to introduce them to people. And also because she can be a little bit nervous when people come in hot and heavy, we are asking that she goes to a home where the children are 13 and older," advised Mitcheltree.

Roxy doesn’t need a highly active family. In fact, she’s more of a cuddle bug who loves to stay close to her people.

“She’s just very, very loving. I would say she’s the type of dog who would love to cuddle up on the couch. Maybe go out and play every so often, but I think she just wants to be there by her people chilling."

Roxy has lived with cats before and could do well with them again as long as they have a proper introduction. However, Roxy would do best as the only dog in the home.

Roxy is just one of many dogs who have been at the shelter this summer. While the shelter is not currently at capacity, they did experience this issue previously this summer and continue to see an influx of dogs.