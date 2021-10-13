Furry friends with Pumpkin, the cat!

Pumpkin "loves cuddling and lounging on you to get all your attention," according to the shelter.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — This week's furry friend is Pumpkin, the cat!

Pumpkin is a one-year-old male cat, who "loves cuddling and lounging on you to get all your attention," according to the shelter. He is very playful and adores his toys. He does appreciate need some space when he is craving independence, however.

He seems to get along well with other cats, but it’s unknown how he gets along with kids and dogs at this time, also according to the shelter.