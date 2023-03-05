This week's Furry Friends are Princess and Goldenboy!

Princess and Goldenboy are siblings who have been looking for their forever family for over a year at Animal Rescue Inc. in New Freedom, York County.

NEW FREEDOM, Pa. — This week’s Furry Friends are brought to us by Animal Rescue Inc. in New Freedom, York County. You might recognize these two cats! Goldenboy and Princess are siblings who were featured as our Furry Friends in the spring of 2022. The pair is still on the hunt for their forever family.

Between Goldenboy’s fluffy orange fur and Princess’ captivating green eyes, it’s hard to believe this sibling pair has been waiting this long to find their forever family.

They were rescued by Animal Rescue Inc. after being found in an abandoned house in North Carolina.

Teresa Fernandez says the pair is a lot of fun and they work well together.

“They love catnip. They love running zoomies through the room. You would think you’re at the Indy 500 with these two," she told FOX43. "Golden Boy has some depth perception and night vision issues, so his sister leads the way for him. He likes a glass water bowl and he loves moving water… just two fun, lovable cats. We love them both.”

While the pair is often found together, they have their own unique personalities.

“She’ll let you love and hug her and he’s usually… you’ll find him up high in the tree. In the closet even! Up hiding in the closet," says Fernandez.

The cats could live in separate households; however, Fernandez is hoping to adopt them out as a pair.

“I’m hoping to because they love each other. You will find them in the water bowls together, rolling in the catnip together, chasing each other around the room. So it would be great… it’s been three years… it would be great if they could stay together," she says.

There are benefits to having the brother and sister together. The two of them are able to keep each other company and have a partner to snuggle with at home.

Both Goldenboy and Princess get along great with the other cats at the shelter and are hoping their forever family stops by the shelter soon.