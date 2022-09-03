Furry friends with Pippin, the dog!

Pippin's life is a bit of a mystery, according to the York County SPCA. She was found as a stray, and is now looking for her forever home.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — This week's furry friend is Pippin, the dog!

Pippin's life is a bit of a mystery, according to the York County SPCA. She was found as a stray, and is now looking for her forever home.

"This charming gal has already won the hearts of many," the shelter said. "We...are hoping her new family will go above and beyond to be the best this gal has ever had."

The shelter is unsure of how she'll deal with other animals or children, and if placed with cats they ask for a very slow, well-managed introduction once in the home along with decompression time.

Ongoing socialization, housebreaking, crate training, and daily routine are all recommended for Pippin.