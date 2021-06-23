Furry friends with Phillip, the dog

Phillip is a two-year-old mixed breed who is looking for an "active, dog-savvy family."

LANCASTER, Pa. — This week's furry friend is Phillip, the dog!

He is still learning his doggy manners, but the staff at the Lancaster PSPCA are helping him understand that he is safe because he can be a bit timid and spook easily.

Phillip would do well in an adult-only home where he can be given space when he needs it.

He has a ton of love to give and will return any and all affection, kindness, and patience.