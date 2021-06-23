Furry friends with Phillip, the dog

LANCASTER, Pa. — This week's furry friend is Phillip, the dog!
Phillip is a two-year-old mixed breed who is looking for an "active, dog-savvy family."
He is still learning his doggy manners, but the staff at the Lancaster PSPCA are helping him understand that he is safe because he can be a bit timid and spook easily.
Phillip would do well in an adult-only home where he can be given space when he needs it.
He has a ton of love to give and will return any and all affection, kindness, and patience.
The Lancaster PSPCA is open from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. daily, and meet-and-greets are highly recommended before adopting. If you're interested in adopting Phillip, email Lancaster@pspca.org to learn more about the adoption process and to set up a time to meet him.