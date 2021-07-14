Furry friends with Louise, the cat

Louise is described as "sassy" and "loves playing and running around."

YORK, Pa. — This week's furry friend is Louise, the cat!

Louise is 11-months-old and "loves receiving attention and loves playing and running around." The York County SPCA describes her as "sassy" and says she's looking for her forever home.

Louise would do well in a home where she is the only pet, and there are no small children.