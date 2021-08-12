Furry friends with Pepino, the dog!

Pepino is said to be "one of the sweetest, most loving dogs at the York County SPCA."

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — This week's furry friend is Pepino, the dog!

She is one of the York County SPCA's longest-term kennel residents, having been surrendered to the shelter in May. The shelter describes her as affectionate and loyal. She also loves to snuggle and "adores all her human friends at the shelter."

Pepino is reportedly house-broken, crate-trained, and has previously done well with children that she has met. She also knows several commands such as sit and lay down, according to the shelter.

She would like to be the only animal in the home.

Pepino is said to be "one of the sweetest, most loving dogs at the York County SPCA," and is looking for her forever home.