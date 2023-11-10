Furry Friends with Pearl, the dog!

Pearl is a 6-year-old pit bull with chocolate-colored fur. This friendly and laid-back dog at the York County SPCA is looking for her perfect forever family.

Example video title will go here for this video

YORK, Pa. — October marks Pit Bull Awareness Month. To celebrate, we’re highlighting Pearl as our Furry Friend this week from the York County SPCA.

Pearl is a mid-sized pit bull with chocolate brown fur and a smile that is sure to win any family over. In fact, her smile is where she got her name.

“We named her Pearl because she loves to smile… after her pearly whites," says Kristen Dempwolf, the communications director at the York County SPCA.

Pearl is a sweet and laid-back dog who will fit into almost any family. Dempwolf says she is surprised that Pearl hasn’t found her match yet.

“This sweet girl needs to find a home. She hasn’t had any interest yet. She’s been with us for a month and she’s, I would say, one of those hidden gems that I’m just surprised she didn’t fly out the door when she came in.”

Pearl’s ideal family should be ready to take her for a short walk or play outside for a bit, and also ready to relax together too.

“Pearl seems like she’s very laid back," Dempwolf tells FOX43. "She definitely has a playful streak in her and is interested in lots of different smells and other dogs, but she would definitely be a good fit for a low-activity family. I could see her liking to go on walks around the neighborhood or a short hike but she’s definitely not super rambunctious.”

Pearl shows interest in other dogs and will need to do a meet and greet with any future family members, both canine or human, to make sure they’re a good fit.

Dempwolf is hoping to find Pearl and all the pit bulls in the shelter a forever home soon.

“We have tons of dogs of all different breeds, and especially pits, that would make great friendly pets. So please don’t believe the stigma, they’re awesome dogs. So please come out and check them out and see if they’re a good fit for you.”