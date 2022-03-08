Furry Friends with Onyx and Marie, the cats!

Onyx and Marie are both looking for their new families at Animal Rescue Inc. in New Freedom, York County.

NEW FREEDOM, Pa. — We have two feline furry friends to share this week!

First up is Onyx. He was found as a stray and was pretty skinny when first brought to Animal Rescue Inc. Now that he’s all cleaned up and healthy, he’s one of the staff’s favorite felines.

They describe him as a snuggle bug who gets along with all of the other cats and people.

He’s an outgoing kitty who likes to climb on people's shoulders and laps. He’s also about 5 or 6-years-old.

Animal Rescue Inc. tells FOX43 that black cats are not adopted as often as other cats because of their coloring, but think Onyx deserves a good home just as much as the other cats in their care.

One of Onyx’s buddies at the rescue is Marie.

Marie is a 3-year-old calico who was brought to the rescue after her owner passed away. Marie loves to snuggle and is a big love bug.

Staff says that while she’s a smaller cat, she can hold her own and gets along with all of the other cats at the shelter.

Both Onyx and Marie would be perfect additions to families with kids or other pets at home.