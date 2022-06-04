Furry Friends with Mimi, the dog!

Mimi is 9-years-old, but don't let her age fool you! She has a lot of energy and loves to play with other dogs her size. Mimi can be adopted at Animal Rescue Inc.

NEW FREEDOM, Pa. — This week’s Furry Friend, Mimi, is brought to us by Animal Rescue Inc.

Mimi is a 9-year-old Chihuahua and Jack Russel mix. Though Mimi is an older dog, she still has a lot of energy, according to the shelter.

“She [Mimi] came out of a terrible situation in Baltimore City where she was left in a house, abandoned, and the house was filthy and full of feces and whatnot," Phil Staelens, the director of Animal Rescue Inc. said.

Now that Mimi is with Animal Rescue Inc, she is loving life.

“She’s coming around really well," Staelens said. "She’s very lovable [and] wants to cuddle all the time, and once she gets attached to someone she sticks to them like glue.”

When she’s not cuddled up with staff at the rescue center, Mimi is playing outside with other dogs. Staelens says that Mimi’s ideal family will have another dog for her to play with like she does at the rescue.

Other requirements for Mimi's future family include having children that are older than 10-years old, as Mimi can still get spooked sometimes. She would also thrive with a family that is often home with her.

If you are unable to adopt Mimi but still want to help her and other dogs, Animal Rescue Inc. is hosting its Doggie Egg Hunt on April 9, at Marge Goodfellow Park in New Freedom.

“We hide 5,000 eggs with doggy treats in them, and the dogs get to collect them," Staelens said of the event. "And then there’s prizes and there’s food there and all kinds of things for the dogs."

You can attend the event for a $10 donation and can also meet adoptable dogs there.