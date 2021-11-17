Furry friends with Milo, the dog!

Milo is said to be a sweet boy with a great personality.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — This week's furry friend is Milo, the dog!

Milo is a 3-year-old, Lab/Corgi mix who weighs about 50 pounds.

He and three other dogs were found homeless after their owner passed away, according the Charlie's Crusaders Pet Rescue.

Milo is said to be a sweet boy with a great personality. He gets along well with other dogs and "deserves a family that will love him after losing his owner," also according to the shelter.

He loves to go for walks, and is house-trained, vetted, and neutered.