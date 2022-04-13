Mazie is extremely affectionate and loves to make friends, according to the York SPCA.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — This week's furry friend is Mazie, the dog!

Mazie is a 5-year-old Pitbull who is extremely affectionate and loves to make friends, according to the York SPCA.

Despite being an otherwise social butterfly, Mazie is not a fan of other animals, and would prefer to be the only pet in her future home. That way, the shelter says, she can get all the snuggles and belly rubs for herself.

Mazie also loves walks, playing, cuddle time, and hanging out with her people.