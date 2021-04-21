Furry friends with Maxwell, the dog

His foster mom describes him as "sweet, energetic, playful, affectionate, curious, and alert."

YORK, Pa. — This week's furry friend is Maxwell, the dog.

Maxwell is a German Shepard mix and is about one year old. He already weighs 75 pounds.

His foster mom describes him as "sweet, energetic, playful, affectionate, curious, and alert." He loves to play in water and cuddle on the couch with his human at night. He is already house-trained and knows several commands.

Maxwell would do well with an older dog to learn the ropes of dog life in his forever home.

He is up to date on shots, neutered, and is heartworm positive, but the rescue is covering his treatment which he has already started.