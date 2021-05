Mack is described as a "sweet boy who loves being with people."

NEW FREEDOM, Pa. — This week's furry friend is Mack, the dog.

Mack is a 10-year-old Chihuahua, beagle, pug mix who is described as a "sweet boy who loves being with people."

He is up-to-date on all his vaccines and tests and would do well with an older family.