Furry Friends with Lily, the dog!

Lily is an energetic puppy who, despite missing one leg, loves to go on walks and play. She is currently looking for her forever home at the PSPCA Lancaster Center.

LANCASTER, Pa. — This week's furry friend is Lily, the dog!

Lily is about 7-months-old and is a small, mixed breed dog. She has lots of energy and is a typical, silly puppy according to Kisha Reinmiller, site supervisor for the Pennsylvania SPCA Lancaster Center.

“She’s really just a sweet little dog considering we have no idea what happened to her," Reinmiller tells FOX43. "They brought her in missing a foot. But she really doesn’t let that bother her. She’s got such a sweet and outgoing personality.”

Once rescued, Lily’s doctors determined that she needed a full amputation of her back leg.

“Obviously that doesn’t get her down at all," Reinmiller said. "She’s super outgoing."

Lily gets around great on her three legs and will not need any prosthetics or any other help. She loves to go on walks, play with toys, and of course zoom around. She’s also very treat-motivated.

Reinmiller says they are unsure how she will do with other dogs or cats, but she has never met a human she didn’t like.

Reinmiller hopes to find Lily a family that treats her just like any other dog.

“She’s just as energetic as any other 7-month-old dog," she said. "She just gets around differently.”