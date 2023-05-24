Furry Friends with Julian, the puppy!

It's not often that the PSPCA Lancaster Center has puppies! Julian and his siblings are 2 month old German Shepherd and Mountain Cur mixes.

Our Furry Friend this week is Julian. This pup is one of eight puppies recently surrendered to the shelter. These puppies are only 2-months-old and already full of energy.

“They seem pretty social, very friendly. They’ll still need all the puppy training but we definitely feel like they’d be good dogs to go into a home," says Tyler Lee, Site Lead of the shelter.

Julian can be a bit shy at first, but warms up quickly to show a pretty outgoing personality.

He and his siblings have some big paws to fill. They are German Shepherd and Mountain Cur mixes, so they will likely be bigger sized dogs.

Lee says training will be key to the success of these puppies.

“You want to make sure you’re teaching them manners so they’re not jumping on everybody," he tells FOX43. "Because while it’s cute to have a little tiny puppy jump on you, it’s not so cute to have a 30 pound, 40 pound dog jumping on you and your friends.”

Thankfully with puppies, Lee says they can be molded to fit almost any family situation, whether you have other pets, kids or are just looking for a partner for yourself!

Julian and his siblings have all been neutered and spayed and are ready to go home with their families.