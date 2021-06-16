Furry friends with Jasmine, the dog

The staff at Charlie's Crusaders Pet Rescue described Jasmine as "very friendly," and said she "wags her tail at everyone she meets."

YORK, Pa. — This week's furry friend is Jasmine, the dog!

Jasmine is a 3-month-old Shepherd/Collie mix. She weighs about 23 pounds.

The staff at Charlie's Crusaders Pet Rescue described Jasmine as "very friendly," and said she "wags her tail at everyone she meets."

"She loves to play with her toys, other dogs, or any human that comes up to her," they said.

Jasmine would do well in an active family with a fenced-in yard. She is up-to-date on all her shots and will be spayed when age-appropriate.