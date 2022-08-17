Furry Friends with Hope, the dog!

Hope is a sweet, 4-year-old Husky looking for her forever family at the PSPCA Lancaster Center.

LANCASTER, Pa. — This week's furry friend is Hope, the Husky!

Hope is a sweet, 4-year-old Husky looking for her forever family at the PSPCA Lancaster Center. Tyler Lee, site lead for the shelter, says he's surprised she's been waiting for a family for this long.

Hope was found as a stray and adopted a few weeks ago. Unfortunately, her owner was not able to care for her, so she’s on the hunt again for her forever family.

Lee says that despite not being a puppy anymore, Hope still has a good bit of energy.

“Her ideal home is someone with a pretty active lifestyle, lots of walks," he told FOX43. "While she does have energy, she is generally calm with people. She’s really friendly and really outgoing.”

Lee says that Hope can go to a family that has kids as long as they are at least 10-years-old. Dog siblings are also great, though she can't go to a home with cats.

“She doesn’t do well with cats, as she has a little bit of a prey drive," Lee said. "But she can be in a home with dogs that are kind of her same energy level."

Given that Hope is a Husky, her family should be ready for some shedding. Otherwise, this sweet girl is ready to go.

If you're interested in learning more about Hope, the Lancaster SPCA is open daily from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Meet and greet appointments are highly recommended.