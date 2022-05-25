Furry Friends with Hercules, the dog!

Hercules is a big, lovable pit mix who is looking for his new home at the PSPCA Lancaster Center.

LANCASTER, Pa. — This week's furry friend is Hercules, a 4-year-old pit mix from the PSPCA Lancaster Center.

Hercules was an owner surrender with another dog, though his sibling has already been adopted.

“He’s very friendly, very outgoing," Tyler Lee, site lead at the PSPCA Lancaster Center said. "He loves affection and loves people. He’s just a really happy-go-lucky guy."

Hercules is ready to get back into a home environment. He does well with other dogs and kids and has most of his manners down too.

"I think that he’s a dog that’s really just ready to go and ready to get into a home and get into somebody’s heart," Lee said.

He’s high energy, but also has a sweet and cuddly side.

“He’s just a really sweet boy and I think the only reason he’s been overlooked is because of his breed," Lee told FOX43. "He’s just a really good dog. He’s really friendly. He gets along with other dogs. He just wants a home to be loved.”