This week's furry friend is Gus, the dog!

LANCASTER, Pa. — This week’s furry friend is Gus, from the Pennsylvania SPCA Lancaster Center!

Gus is an 8-year-old Pitbull mix who was surrendered in Philadelphia. He is now looking for a new family near Lancaster.

Tyler Lee, the site lead for the PSPCA Lancaster Center, says he thinks Gus would be a great addition to almost any home.

“Really, it’s just, 'Are you willing to give a senior dog a chance at a retirement home and somewhere he can enjoy life?'" Lee said of an ideal candidate. “He is really good with children and good with other dogs. We think he’d be okay in a home with cats with a good introduction. He’s a really laid-back, gentle guy.”

While Gus will be the perfect companion to cuddle up with on the couch, don’t let his age fool you: he still has plenty of energy.

“He likes playing fetch, he likes playing with his ball, and he likes going for walks," Lee said. "He definitely doesn’t let his age slow him down at all."

Gus knows basic commands and likes treats; if you have it, he prefers the good stuff like jerky.

There are also advantages to getting an older dog, according to Lee.

“Usually the older dogs tend to settle in quicker, and usually they’re just calmer,” he said. “They kind of get with the flow of things pretty quick, and the adjustment period is a little easier.”

Lee hopes to find a family that will give Gus a chance, despite his age.

“It’s just a matter of being able to have room in your heart for an older fellow," he said. "He’s a really sweet dog, and I think he’d do well in just about any home."