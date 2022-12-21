Furry Friends with Grinch, the dog!

Grinch is a 1-year-old Plott Hound and beagle mix looking for a home for the holidays.

YORK, Pa. — This week's Furry Friend is Grinch, brought to us by Charlie's Crusaders Pet Rescue.

Rescue staff says your heart will grow three sizes when you meet this sweet boy!

Grinch loves to play and gets along well with other dogs and kids. He doesn't mind cats either!

After he gets his energy out, Grinch is also always down to snuggle.

He is about 1 year old and is a Plott Hound and beagle mix. He is potty trained and up to date on all of his shots.

Charlie's Crusaders says they would love to give Grinch a new home for the holidays. A home with a fenced in yard is also a big bonus.

If you're interested in meeting Grinch, you can fill out an adoption application on Charlie's Crusaders Pet Rescue's website.