Furry Friends with Goldenboy and Princess, the cats!

This brother and sister pair are looking for their new homes together at Animal Rescue Inc. in New Freedom, York County.

NEW FREEDOM, Pa. — This week's furry friends are Goldenboy and Princess!

The brother and sister bonded pair are about 2-years-old and looking for their new family together.

Goldenboy has vision problems related to depth perception and seeing in the dark. This can be especially tricky when he's around water. The staff at Animal Rescue Inc. has found that clear water bowls help him some! Otherwise, he relies on his sister for help.

The two cats are both sweet and love affection. They also seem to get along with other cats at the rescue.

Whether you adopt these two cats or another pet, Animal Rescue Inc. also wants to remind people of the importance of having your cats spayed and neutered as we enter kitten season. The rescue offers a low cost clinic for cats.